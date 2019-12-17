 Latest US 5G auction bids soar - Mobile World Live
Home

Latest US 5G auction bids soar

17 DEC 2019

Bids in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) third mmWave spectrum auction quickly surpassed totals from the regulator’s previous two sales, with more than $2.4 billion committed after 14 rounds.

The tally so far in the 37GHz, 39GHz and 47GHz sale is more than double the $702 million raised during a 28GHz auction in January and the $2 billion achieved in a subsequent sale of 24GHz licences.

Though the total already exceeded the previous sales, analysts were quick to note licences are selling at a much cheaper rate than the previous auctions.

Sasha Javid, COO at the Spectrum Consortium, noted on LinkedIn the price per MHz-POP early on 16 December was $0.0023, compared with the $0.01 average in each of the previous two sales.

In a tweet, TMF Associates principal analyst Tim Farrar noted proceeds would need to reach between $7 billion and $8 billion for the price to match the level of the earlier auctions.

However, Javid warned the amount of spectrum on offer would “dampen competition and, therefore, total proceeds”.

A total of 3400MHz is on the block, more than double the combined 1550MHz offered in the 24GHz and 28GHz sales.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

