US majors splash cash for 5G frequencies - Mobile World Live

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) revealed the winning bidders in the country’s second auction of high-band 5G-suitable frequencies, with major operators AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon emerging as the biggest spenders.

Its auction, which the FCC last week said raised $2 billion, covered the sale of licences in the 24GHz and the 28GHz bands.

AT&T spent the biggest in 24GHz, bidding a total of $983 million for 831 licences, followed by T-Mobile’s $803 million for 1,346 licences.

Verizon topped the table in the 28GHz race, bidding $505 million for 1,066 licences, while US Cellular secured $129 million worth of spectrum in 28GHz and $127 million in 24GHz.

In all, 55 parties were qualified to bid for a total of 5,869 licences on offer, which included participation from regional players and cable companies.

The sum raised in this auction adds to around $700 million raised in the FCC’s previous 5G auction, held in January 2019.

VentureBeat noted Verizon and AT&T used the latest sale to expand their mmWave specrum holdings, enabling them to extend early 5G tests and services.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile would now be able to add mmWave coverage through 24GHz licences secured, adding to its investment in low- and mid-band 5G spectrum.