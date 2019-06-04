 US majors splash cash for 5G frequencies - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US majors splash cash for 5G frequencies

04 JUN 2019

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) revealed the winning bidders in the country’s second auction of high-band 5G-suitable frequencies, with major operators AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon emerging as the biggest spenders.

Its auction, which the FCC last week said raised $2 billion, covered the sale of licences in the 24GHz and the 28GHz bands.

AT&T spent the biggest in 24GHz, bidding a total of $983 million for 831 licences, followed by T-Mobile’s $803 million for 1,346 licences.

Verizon topped the table in the 28GHz race, bidding $505 million for 1,066 licences, while US Cellular secured $129 million worth of spectrum in 28GHz and $127 million in 24GHz.

In all, 55 parties were qualified to bid for a total of 5,869 licences on offer, which included participation from regional players and cable companies.

The sum raised in this auction adds to around $700 million raised in the FCC’s previous 5G auction, held in January 2019.

VentureBeat noted Verizon and AT&T used the latest sale to expand their mmWave specrum holdings, enabling them to extend early 5G tests and services.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile would now be able to add mmWave coverage through 24GHz licences secured, adding to its investment in low- and mid-band 5G spectrum.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Amazon mulls move for discarded Sprint assets

DoJ mulls more conditions for Sprint, T-Mobile merger

Sprint begins to see Boost interest

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Mobile 360 Security for 5G: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association