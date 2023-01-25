 Koc enters Truphone as Abramovich pulls out - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Koc enters Truphone as Abramovich pulls out

25 JAN 2023

European investors pledged to revive troubled eSIM specialist Truphone with fresh funding after completing an acquisition sparked by US concerns over the UK-headquartered company’s ties to Russian investors.

German tech entrepreneur Hakan Koc, and former telecoms executive and private equity investor Pyrros Koussios purchased Truphone’s assets through TP Global, a company apparently created to handle the deal.

In a statement, the buyers explained they plan to immediately fill Truphone’s coffers to boost its current operation and help lay plans for the future.

“Truphone’s R&D hub in Lisbon is impressive. We now look forward to executing on our accelerated growth plans and deliver new and innovative products for our customers,” Koc stated.

Financial Times reported TP Global paid £1 for the company.

Truphone began to hit problems in early 2022 when the UK government imposed sanctions on Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who held a minority stake in the company through investment vehicle Minden Worldwide.

At the time, the company also counted Russian investors Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov among its stakeholders.

In October 2022 the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) fined Truphone and imposed strict compliance conditions over an alleged failure to accurately disclose the Russian backers’ stakes, and transferring licences without the regulator’s approval.

The UK government approved the sale to TP Global last month.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Koc entra en Truphone tras la retirada de Abramovich

FCC tackles Truphone over Russian backers

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association