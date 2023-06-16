 Intel unveils plans for $4.6B Poland chip facility - Mobile World Live
Home

Intel unveils plans for $4.6B Poland chip facility

16 JUN 2023

Intel pressed-on with a push to boost its manufacturing facilities in Europe, revealing plans for a $4.6 billion semiconductor assembly and test site in Poland which will initially support up to 2,000 employees.

Design and planning for the site in Wroclaw will be begin immediately, with construction starting pending approval by the European Commission. It will be built with the option to expand at a later date, Intel stated.

The company explained the plant will aid in meeting “critical demand for assembly and test capacity” it expects by 2027. The facility will form part of its end-to-end chain in Europe, including existing manufacturing located in the Republic of Ireland and a factory being built in Germany.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (pictured) highlighted Poland is “very cost-competitive with other manufacturing locations globally and offers a great talent base that we are excited to help to grow”.

The company already had a presence in Poland: Gelsinger noted Intel will work to grow the local semiconductor ecosystem and “contribute to the EU’s goal of creating a more resilient and sustainable semiconductor supply chain”.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

