English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Ingenu CTO bullish amid management shake-up

11 JUL 2017

Following the departure of CEO John Horn last week, Ingenu’s CTO Ted Myers confirmed the low-power wide-area (LPWA) player is undertaking management changes while “going into a whole different gear”.

Myers’ comments, made in a post on social networking site LinkedIn, comes a week after a senior Ingenu source confirmed to Mobile World Live Horn had departed the company.

During his tenure, Horn had talked up Ingenu’s potential to battle with cellular-based LPWA standards with its own RPMA technology.

However, Ingenu has been notably quiet of late, with momentum in the LPWA space being grabbed by standardised technologies NB-IoT and LTE-M, as well as proprietary offerings from rivals Sigfox and LoRa.

In the post, Myers remained bullish, stating the changes at Ingenu were “all very positive”, and more information would be available soon.

He said the changes represented a transition from an “MVNO focussed management team to a management team consistent with ground breaking technology”.

“RPMA is a fundamental technology, not a marketing tactic. Stay tuned all, we are going into a whole different gear from this point forward. Strap in,” he said.

Along with the departure of Horn – an industry veteran who used to head up T-Mobile’s M2M business – Fierce Wireless reported Verizon executives Ivan Seidenberg and Richard Lynch also no longer appear to be on the Ingenu board. Both were announced on the board in 2014.

Andrew Viterbi, former CTO of Qualcomm, is also no longer listed among Ingenu’s board on its website.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Interview: MediaTek

Ingenu confirms CEO departure

NZ operators commit to LPWA technologies
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association