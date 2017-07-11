Ingenu CTO bullish amid management shake-up

Following the departure of CEO John Horn last week, Ingenu’s CTO Ted Myers confirmed the low-power wide-area (LPWA) player is undertaking management changes while “going into a whole different gear”.

Myers’ comments, made in a post on social networking site LinkedIn, comes a week after a senior Ingenu source confirmed to Mobile World Live Horn had departed the company.

During his tenure, Horn had talked up Ingenu’s potential to battle with cellular-based LPWA standards with its own RPMA technology.

However, Ingenu has been notably quiet of late, with momentum in the LPWA space being grabbed by standardised technologies NB-IoT and LTE-M, as well as proprietary offerings from rivals Sigfox and LoRa.

In the post, Myers remained bullish, stating the changes at Ingenu were “all very positive”, and more information would be available soon.

He said the changes represented a transition from an “MVNO focussed management team to a management team consistent with ground breaking technology”.

“RPMA is a fundamental technology, not a marketing tactic. Stay tuned all, we are going into a whole different gear from this point forward. Strap in,” he said.

Along with the departure of Horn – an industry veteran who used to head up T-Mobile’s M2M business – Fierce Wireless reported Verizon executives Ivan Seidenberg and Richard Lynch also no longer appear to be on the Ingenu board. Both were announced on the board in 2014.

Andrew Viterbi, former CTO of Qualcomm, is also no longer listed among Ingenu’s board on its website.