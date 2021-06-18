 India mobile payment giant eyes $1.6B stake sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

India mobile payment giant eyes $1.6B stake sale

18 JUN 2021

Paytm parent One97 Communications reportedly outlined its intention to issue $1.6 billion-worth of new shares to be sold as part of a wider IPO, with existing investors set to vote on the matter at an EGM scheduled for mid-July.

The Economic Times reported the revelation was published in the contents of an agenda for the meeting sent to shareholders, which include SoftBank Group, Alipay parent Ant Group and several investment funds.

In addition to the sale of its newly-released equity, existing shares would likely be floated in the company’s heavily rumoured IPO, potentially including those owned by employees or third party investors.

Bloomberg last month estimated the company could sell $3 billion-worth of shares in the float, with the publication subsequently reporting One97 Communications had appointed four banks to oversee the process.

One97 Communications runs Indian mobile payment service Paytm, alongside various affiliated platforms providing services including online shopping, retail payment infrastructure, consumer savings accounts and a locally-focused app store.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ant Group denies mulling Paytm stake sale

US politicians wade into India data row

Berkshire Hathaway grabs stake in Paytm
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association