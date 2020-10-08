 Paytm takes fight to Google with apps marketplace - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Paytm takes fight to Google with apps marketplace

08 OCT 2020

India-based mobile wallet company Paytm unveiled plans to support the development of domestic apps, with the aim to host one million apps on its in-house platform by Q1 2021, Times of India reported.

The newspaper cited comments made at company event by CEO of the company Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who reportedly announced Paytm will invest INR100 million ($1,4 million) to encourage developers to build apps for its app marketplace, dubbed Paytm Mini App Store.

Paytm unveiled the platform earlier this week, explaining it was “a custom-built mobile website that gives users app-like experience” without downloading services.

The move also provides an alternative to Google Play Store, which will enforce a 30 per cent charge on Indian developers for app purchases made from April 2022.
Google extended the deadline to implement the billing policy in the Indian market, which is its typical fee, earlier this month.

Paytm is aiming to achieve the one million apps milestone before Google brings its charging obligations to Indian developers, added Sharma.

The spat between the two companies began on 18 September when Google removed Paytm from its app store due to alleged policy violations.

Paytm was reinstated on Google Play Store shortly after.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

India mulls home-grown app store

Google plans Play Store payment crackdown

Developers tool up in app store policy challenge
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association