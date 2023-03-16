 Iliad boss claims strongest growth across Europe - Mobile World Live
Home

Iliad boss claims strongest growth across Europe

16 MAR 2023

Iliad Group CEO Thomas Reynaud asserted the telecoms outfit currently had the strongest growth momentum in Europe, as it ended 2022 with revenue uplift across all three of its markets.

In a Q4 2022 and full year earnings statement, Reynaud noted Iliad’s figures reflected strength in investment, innovation and commercial wins.

“Amid hyperinflation and fierce competition, our financial performance is still very solid in our three countries. Iliad is the European group with the strongest growth momentum and these good results should spur us on to keep reinventing what we do, and to always look towards the future,” he said.

Iliad reported revenue of €2.2 billion in Q4, up 12.3 per cent year-on-year. The company did not provide a net profit figure.

In home market France, revenue was up 7 per cent to €1.4 billion, with growth across its fixed and mobile subscriber base.

Iliad stated its Free mobile brand had delivered one of its best sales performances in ten years, ending 2022 as the country leader in terms of net additions.

In Italy, revenue was up 16.3 per cent to €247 million, again on the strength in mobile, with Iliad Italia finishing the year “as the market-leading recruiter” of new subscriptions.

After sealing a deal to acquire cable business UPC Poland in April 2022 to merge it with mobile operator Play, Iliad said it was now beginning to see some success.

Revenue in the country increased 30 per cent to €516 million and it expects further progress through the launch of a fibre company later this year.

The group ended the year with 45.9 million subscribers, up by around 2.7 million, with full-year revenue up 10.3 per cent to €8.4 billion.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

