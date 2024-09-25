Verizon netted a deal with football governing body FIFA to provide connectivity across stadiums and other venues during the next World Cup tournament.

The operator is the official telecoms services sponsor for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the US. It is also a tournament supporter in the US for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 tournament.

Verizon stated it will power FIFA World Cup customer experiences for fans, players and media across stadiums and official sites as well as provisioning additional network operations.

In addition to in-stadium connectivity, Verizon will launch a programme for international fans to access its network upon arrival in the US and Canada.

Verizon currently provides connectivity services such as in-stadium Wi-Fi and mmWave for mobile internet and streaming services across US stadiums through an arrangement with the National Football League (NFL).

It also provisions a private 5G network in NFL stadiums, as well as a portable private network service.

A representative for the operator told Mobile World Live many of the FIFA games will be held across those same stadiums.

The deal marks the first agreement between FIFA and Verizon. Financial terms are not available.

The tournament will be the largest ever, with 48 teams playing 104 matches.