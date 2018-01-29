English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Hutchison, Telstra, Swisscom fund Matrixx Software

29 JAN 2018

CK Hutchison and the venture arms of Telstra and Swisscom are among the latest investors in telecoms software company Matrixx, Financial Times reported.

Matrixx said it offers a “digital commerce solution that enables always-on customer engagement”. The newspaper said Dave Labuda, co-founder and chief executive, argued traditional billing platforms have struggled to adapt to the digital-first world.

The new funds will be used by Matrixx to boost its sales and engineering teams.

Hutchison’s 3 Group arm inked a deal with Matrixx in 2017 covering its operations in the UK, Denmark and Sweden. Wind Tre, a joint venture of Hutchison and Veon in Italy, is also a Matrixx customer as are Telstra and Swisscom.

The $40 million investment was led by Sutter Hill Ventures, and also included Greylock Partners and Adams Street Partners. The company raised $100 million from investors, Financial Times said, although it is not known how the latest funding valued the company.

Labuda said the involvement of the finance players make it “very IPO-able” in the future: “Those are very patient company builders,” he told the paper.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Telstra adds narrowband to expand IoT reach

Australian telcos look to future with 3.4GHz buys

Optus pressured to compensate NBN users
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association