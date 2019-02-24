 Huawei unfolds new smartphone vision - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – LIVE KEYNOTE STREAM
MWL TV STUDIO STREAM
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC19 - News

Huawei unfolds new smartphone vision

24 FEB 2019

Huawei took the wraps off its Mate X foldable, 5G smartphone, promising availability in the middle of 2019 – with a €2,299 price tag.

At the event, Richard Yu, CEO of the company’s consumer unit, addressed the price issue head-on, stating: “There is so much new technology integrated here, to make it possible is very expensive. Our engineers are trying to bring the cost down.”

The approach Huawei has taken with the dual screens is to have 6.6-inch front and 6.4-inch rear screens which fold out to give an 8-inch display. Yu said engineers have worked for three years on the patented hinge design.

The Huawei exec took aim at Samsung’s Galaxy Fold – announced in the run-up to MWC19 Barcelona – by stating that the 4.6-inch display it offers when closed is “too small, it’s difficult to use”. Mate X also offers a larger display when unfolded, and does not have a cut out in the top part of the screen to house cameras.

Yu also said that the folded device which is 11mm thick, is 6mm thinner than “other foldable phones”, while the 5.4mm thickness when open is thinner than an iPad Pro.

Mate X is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor, paired with its Balong 5000 5G modem. This supports both non-standalone and standalone 5G, which Yu said means it is “not only for today’s 5G, but for the future 5G”.

The device has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, with a 4,500mAh battery split into two cells, either side of the fold.

Other products

Yu kicked off the event by talking about the company’s work beyond the smartphone. He trumpeted sales of 100 million units plus for devices such as tablets, PCs and wearables, as an indicator that Huawei has a solid business in computing and consumer IoT products.

The company took the wraps off a new incarnation of its high-end MateBook X Pro laptop, which is said to offer a “borderless experience” with screen-to-body ratio of 91 per cent. The slimline device is also thinner than Apple’s MacBook Pro, measuring 14.6mm at its thickest point, compared with 14.9mm.

The device has also been upgraded internally, with a new high-end Intel Core i7 processor and improved Wi-Fi performance among the highlights. MateBook Pro X owners with Huawei smartphones will also be able to take advantage of a new feature called OneHop: tapping an NFC sticker on the computer enables fast file transfer of photos, videos and documents, or to trigger features such as screen recording for short clips.

Also joining the high-end device was touch-screen version of MateBook 13, and a slightly larger sibling – MateBook 14. The devices also support the OneHop technology.

And the company has also updated its 5G home user equipment, which includes indoor and outdoor products and a wireless hotspot.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona: Sunday highlights

Mobile Mix: Samsung sets foldable battle line as MWC19 nears

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association