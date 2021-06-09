 Huawei pushes for unified approach to cybersecurity - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei pushes for unified approach to cybersecurity

09 JUN 2021

Huawei rotating chairman Ken Hu (pictured) urged governments to form tighter coalitions to develop a unified understanding of the evolving cybersecurity challenges and took a swipe at moves to restrict access to China-made equipment.

Speaking at the opening of the company’s seventh Global Cyber Security and Privacy Protection Transparency Centre in Dongguan, China, Hu said standard bodies and technology providers need to work closer together to develop a standards-based coordinated approach across the industry, particularly regarding governance, technical capabilities, certification and collaboration.

“This must be an international effort. We need to set the shared goals, align responsibilities and work together to build a trustworthy technical environment that meets the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Hu pointed to the common misconception that country of origin affects the security of network equipment and technology. “This simply is not true, and it doesn’t solve the real challenges and prevents us from forming a unified approach.”

The idea is that both trust and distrust should be based on facts, “not feelings, not speculation and not baseless rumours”, he stated.

“Cybersecurity is a complex, evolving challenge requiring close collaboration and information sharing. We need to build capabilities together. No organisation can tackle them all, from standards to governance to verification.”

With increasing cyberattacks, he said all industries are taking cybersecurity more seriously, noting new laws have been passed in 151 countries.

Over the past ten years, Huawei set up similar cybersecurity facilities in Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei slips Vodafone Idea deal in under the wire

Huawei founder urges shift to software

India to shun China vendors in 5G trials
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association