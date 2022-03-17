 Helios Towers boosted by asset buys in 2021 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Helios Towers boosted by asset buys in 2021

17 MAR 2022

Helios Towers CEO Kash Pandya branded 2021 as one the infrastructure company’s best-ever years in terms of organic tenancy growth, while annual figures were also boosted by site acquisitions in Senegal and Madagascar.

Pandya, who is moving to a new role of non-executive deputy chairman in April, noted in an earning statement that further acquisitions are on course to be completed this year.

However, analysts from research company Jefferies noted the closing of announced deals in Malawi, Oman and Gabon will be later than the targeted date of early 2022. In addition, Helios Towers is no longer buying Airtel Africa tower assets in Chad.

For example, a purchase of Omantel’s passive tower infrastructure portfolio is now due to close in the second quarter. Acquisitions from Airtel Africa in Malawi and Gabon are set to be completed in the first and second half of the year, respectively.

During 2021, the number of sites increased 30 per cent to 9,560.

This reflects 507 organic site additions and the acquisition of 1,697. Tenancies rose 20 per cent to 18,776, boosted by 1,262 organic additions and 1,858 acquired.

Revenue increased by 8 per cent to $449.1 million and operating profit 5 per cent to $59 million.

Current COO and CEO-designate Tom Greenwood described 2021 as a “transformational year” for the company, with more changes to come in 2022 as Helios Towers continues to build its portfolio.

As a result of the expansion measures in 2021, the group is now targeting organic tenancy additions of 1,200 to 1,700 in 2022, compared with previous expectations of 1,000 to 1,500.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Millicom sells stake in Helios Towers

Helios Towers seals $575M Omantel deal

Helios Towers inks several Airtel Africa deals

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association