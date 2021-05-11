 Helios Towers seals $575M Omantel deal - Mobile World Live
Home

Helios Towers seals $575M Omantel deal

11 MAY 2021

Helios Towers agreed to take over Omantel’s passive tower infrastructure portfolio of nearly 3,000 sites for $575 million, as the infrastructure company targets what it claims is a significant growth opportunity in the Middle East.

Through the deal, Helios Towers will acquire Omantel’s 2,890 sites, initially for 15 years.

Helios Towers noted the move is in line with a new market and growth strategy, stating it will be “immediately accretive to earnings”, with $59 million in revenue expected during its first operational year.

The company also said the deal will deliver on geographic expansion targets “well ahead” of the 2025 goal.

Finalisation is expected by the year-end, subject to approvals by regulators and Helios Towers’ shareholders.

Helios Towers CEO Kash Pandya detailed plans to partner with more Oman operators and further invest in its tower portfolio in “a very attractive and supportive market for foreign investments, with strong growth and exciting future prospects”.

Omantel chief Talal Said Al Mamari added the move opens the door for accelerated network development in next-generation technologies by allowing the operator to focus on innovation and outsource non-core infrastructure management.

Helios Tower established itself as a key player in several African countries, with recent moves including a tie-up with Airtel Africa covering Madagascar and Malawi.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Tags

