GSMA inks digital pacts with APAC authorities - Mobile World Live

HomeAsiaNews

GSMA inks digital pacts with APAC authorities

04 NOV 2020

GSMA THRIVE ASIA PACIFIC: The GSMA announced pledges with government bodies in Pakistan and Malaysia, alongside a not-for-profit organisation covering the Pacific Islands, to help support local digital economy efforts.

The separate agreements with state-run Malaysia Digital Economy Corporate, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, and the Pacific Islands Telecommunications Association all target specific digital initiatives.

Its memorandum of understanding covering Malaysia centres on increasing digital skills among citizens, enabling digitisation of businesses and helping authorities secure digital sector investment.

In Pakistan, initiatives will focus on increasing mobile broadband use as a foundation for the government’s Digital Pakistan goals.

The agreement covering the Pacific Islands includes helping progress towards a digital society in small island nations in the Pacific region.

In a statement, GSMA head of Asia Pacific Julian Gorman said: “Collaboration between digital industry and policymakers is key to the advancement of digital societies in Asia Pacific,” noting it was “essential” as countries in the region rebuild economies in the wake of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Asia

