English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google employees slam Dragonfly

28 NOV 2018

Google again came under pressure to ditch Dragonfly, a censored mobile search app for the Chinese market, with the search giant’s staff and Amnesty International expressing concerns the move could promote state surveillance and impact human rights.

In an open letter, Google employees stated Dragonfly would “enable censorship and government-directed disinformation, and destabilise the ground truth on which popular deliberation and dissent rely”. They said that, despite several organisations asking Google to cancel the project, the response of management “has been unsatisfactory”.

The letter said Google had done the right thing in 2010, when it decided against censoring search results in China. However, they argued the company has since let its employees down through its Dragonfly plan and involvement in a Pentagon programme involving technology which could be used to improve the targeting of drone strikes.

“We join with Amnesty International in demanding that Google cancel Dragonfly. We also demand that leadership commit to transparency, clear communication, and real accountability. Google is too powerful not to be held accountable. We deserve to know what we’re building and we deserve a say in these significant decisions,” staff wrote.

Blocked
The letter comes following the release of documents obtained by The Intercept, an investigative journalism publication, which showed details of Google’s plans including blocking access to a number of websites, including Wikipedia and BBC News.

Google’s effort to re-enter the Chinese market has been linked to wanting to harness data in the country to boost its artificial intelligence capabilities.

Last month, US VP Mike Pence also pushed the company to abandon Dragonfly, urging it to think twice about the human cost of such a programme.

In ,Google chief Sundar Pichai told staff the company was still exploring a potential re-entry to China with the app, but said it was not close to a launch.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Project Fi gets new name, broader device compatibility

Google accused of GDPR violations

Trump threatens tariffs on iPhones from China

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association