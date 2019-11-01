 Google boosts wearables play with $2.1B Fitbit buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google boosts wearables play with $2.1B Fitbit buy

01 NOV 2019

Google inked a deal to acquire fitness tracker company Fitbit for $2.1 billion, the search giant’s latest move to strengthen its position in the wearables market.

Rick Osterloh, Google’s SVP for devices and services, said in a blog the deal represents “an opportunity to invest even more in WearOS as well as introduce Made by Google wearable devices into the market”. He added Google plans to “work closely with Fitbit to combine the best of our respective smartwatch and fitness tracker platforms”.

Fitbit CEO James Park said in a statement access to Google’s resources and global platform will allow it to “accelerate innovation in the wearables category, scale faster and make health even more accessible to everyone”.

The tech giant ramped investment in its wearables play earlier this year with a $40 million purchase of smartwatch technology from Fossil. However, the Fitbit deal will net Google a much larger foothold in the wearables market, where it struggled to gain traction since the introduction of the WearOS platform five years ago.

Park noted Fitbit has more than 28 million active users worldwide: Canalys data showed Fibit held 24 per cent share of the wearables market in North America in Q2 2019, ranking second behind Apple (38 per cent).

Osterloh addressed concerns about user privacy raised by the deal, pledging Google will never sell personal information to anyone or use Fitbit data for targeted advertising.

He added Fitbit users will also be given tools enabling them to review, move or delete their data.

The deal is expected to close in 2020.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Google expects hardware to do more in Q4

Google Australia sued over location data moves

Google owner shapes up for Fitbit buy
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association