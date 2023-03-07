 Germany mulls tighter restrictions on Huawei, ZTE - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Germany mulls tighter restrictions on Huawei, ZTE

07 MAR 2023

Germany’s government reportedly set out plans to increase scrutiny on Huawei and ZTE by restricting operators from using certain components from the Chinese vendors, three years after the country stopped short of implementing outright bans.

Local newspaper Zeit Online reported the country’s cybersecurity agency and interior ministry had been conducting tests for months to assess whether there were components in 5G networks that could compromise security, a review which had produced clear results.

Along with banning new components, the government could also order operators to rip and replace existing equipment, the newspaper reported.

Despite long-running pressure from the US, Germany opted not to follow other countries in ordering a ban on Huawei 5G equipment in 2020.

Instead, the country passed updated IT regulations into law which imposed stricter rules on vendors, requiring companies to guarantee their equipment could not be used for spying or terrorism.

Reuters added the German government’s position has now somewhat shifted, as it also is in the middle of a broader evaluation of its trade links to China.

Huawei and ZTE have always rejected claims their equipment is used for spying.

In response to a possible Germany ban, a Huawei representative told Reuters it had a “very good security record” during its 20 years of delivering technology to Germany and the rest of the world.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Huawei abandons £1B UK campus – report

Huawei renuncia a construir su campus en el Reino Unido

ZTE Fit-it-All private 5G core drives digitalisation
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association