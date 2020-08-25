 FTC urged to fight Qualcomm decision - Mobile World Live
Home

FTC urged to fight Qualcomm decision

25 AUG 2020

Ford, Daimler, Intel and MediaTek were among a group of 21 which pleaded for the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to contest a successful legal appeal by Qualcomm overturning a patent licensing decision.

In a letter, the group of companies and industry associations urged the FTC to push for a rehearing of the case which went the way of Qualcomm earlier this month.

The decision overturned a judgement from 2019 which would have forced the chip giant to renegotiate old patent deals with customers. It was the latest in a series of long-running rows between industry players and authorities over global patent licensing practices.

Backers of continued action argued if the latest decision was allowed to stand and set a precedent, it would “endanger domestic competitiveness” and weaken the FTC’s hand in similar competition action.

They added the appeals court had conducted a “faulty application of competition law”, adding Qualcomm’s licensing practices “reinforced its product monopoly, excluded rivals, and harmed the competitive process”.

The letter was signed by a number of large companies in the automotive sector including Honda and Tesla, along with a range of other parties including the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, Center for Democracy and Technology, Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA), and technology giant HP.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News.

Read more

