Home

FCC wireless chief urges regulation cut for 5G success

26 OCT 2017

LIVE FROM BROADBAND WORLD FORUM, BERLIN: Reducing unnecessary regulation and finding ways to free up more spectrum are vital to meet the demands of 5G, noted US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chief of wireless Donald Stockdale (pictured).

After talking-up the results of the FCC’s well-publicised incentive auction, which redistributed broadcast spectrum for wireless use, he implored regulators around the world to take similar measures to ensure the bandwidth needed would be available.

“Because much of [the necessary] spectrum may have been allocated and assigned to other uses in some countries, making more spectrum available may prove challenging,” Stockdale said.

“Regulators will need sufficient mechanisms to induce incumbent licensees to give up their spectrum or relocate,” he added, stating where this was impossible, policies to share spectrum between industries should be explored.

In addition to increasing spectrum availability, he pointed to the need for light touch regulation in both the fixed and wireless sectors, a regular theme of the FCC under chairman Ajit Pai.

“Wireline and wireless broadband offers huge benefits to consumers and businesses, but broadband also poses challenges to regulators,” he told the audience.

“Among other things, going forward regulators will need to eliminate unnecessary regulation to encourage private investment, provide efficient support for broadband deployment in unserved or underserved areas and make available significantly more spectrum for flexible use so society can fully benefit from the potential of 5G.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

