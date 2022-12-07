Expeto targets private networks with $12M round

Private networking company Expeto detailed plans to advance development and deployment of its services after netting a further $12 million of investment, taking the total raised since it was founded in 2015 to more than $20 million.

The company offers tools to enterprises and mobile operators covering technologies including LTE, 5G and CBRS. It stated the latest investment round was led by Sorenson Capital with participation from previous investors Evok Innovations, Lavrock Ventures and Mistral Venture Partners.

Samsung Next and 5G Open Innovation Lab were first time investors.

Andy Duong, product principal for Samsung Next, stated in a blog the company invested in Expeto because it could also solve some of the complexities inherent in 5G network slicing.

Expeto previously won a deal to embed its technology into a private networking service offered by Rogers Communications, with the start-up handling the routing of connectivity and the Canadian operator providing a management interface.

Rogers Communications has deployed the set up in gold mines run by Canada-based Agnico Eagle.

The private networks sector is crowded with operators and vendors, meaning enterprises often have to juggle the various types of connectivity across different portals.

Expeto CEO Michael Anderson stated his company hides the complexity of mobile network management with its interface and routing platform, noting it offers a single SIM covering connectivity across multiple sites and technologies.