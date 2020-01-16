Ericsson throws weight behind eSIM - Mobile World Live

Ericsson unveiled an automated eSIM remote provisioning manager, a move it promoted as a response to anticipated growth in consumer demand for devices employing the technology.

In a statement, Ericsson said development of its fully-automated eSIM product would allow remote provisioning of user profiles and device management in a more flexible way than available using traditional technology.

It added the move was a response to demand for the use of eSIM highlighted in consumer surveys and analyst reports illustrating user benefits.

Citing an Ovum forecast released earlier this month, Ericsson said 5 per cent of all smartphones would be compatible with the standard by the end of this year, with the figure expected to grow to 20 per cent by the end of 2024.

Ericsson said the technology benefits consumers and device makers, while operators can manage user profiles more flexibly to improve customer experience.

The launch is the latest industry backing for the technology, which is tipped to play a huge role in the future of the smartphone, IoT and wearables sectors.

In 2019, GSMA Intelligence noted significant momentum for the technology in China, with other markets expected to follow.