English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson reveals data flexibility key to 5G adoption

16 JAN 2018

Enabling consumers to use excess mobile data as currency and reassuring them about data usage are key steps operators can take to establish a foundation for 5G adoption, Ericsson announced.

A survey of 800 million consumers, touted by the company as the biggest 5G consumer expectation study to date, was presented in a report called Towards a 5G Consumer Future. The research found 60 per cent of smartphone users struggle with “the complexity of mobile data plans” and “considerable misalignment between what users buy and what they use.”

With only three in ten smartphone users satisfied with the way their operator presents plans online, “the digital telecom experience is neither simple nor effortless”, the company stated, noting this is an area operators must focus on to gain customer trust as they prepare for a 5G future.

Consumers want operators to innovate, evolve and personalise data plans, Ericsson said. It also revealed consumers are not counting on unlimited data plans, but are looking for “a sense of the unlimited”. Peace of mind is the main motivator behind buying unlimited data plans and the company urged operators “to explore alternative ways to offer this feeling of freedom.”

Ericsson found the average smartphone user is left with 31GB of unused mobile data each year and as much as 1.5TB over their lifetime. Almost half (40 per cent) of consumers would like to use this excess as currency and expect to be able to save, trade or gift unused data.

Faster broadband speeds and fair wireless contracts are considered more important than the data buckets currently dominating the market.

Jasmeet Sethi, senior advisor at Ericsson Consumer & Industry Lab, said: “Our latest study does not look at a consumer view on 5G in isolation, but rather uncovers unmet consumer needs that must be fulfilled by operators on the way to 5G. From offering an effortless buying experience to focusing on real network performance, consumers are demanding changes they would like to see already made today.”

5G expectations
The idea of 5G services appeals to 76 per cent of smartphone users, with 44 per cent willing to pay for 5G.

Consumers expect most 5G services to go mainstream within three to four years of the launch and over 50 per cent expect to be using 5G-enriched services within two years of the launch. Users also expect to pay a single fee for each 5G service or connected device rather than the data consumed.

The report also revealed consumers want operators to avoid “baseless marketing slogans” and focus on “real network experience, increasing the honesty of their marketing.” Today, only 4 per cent trust operators’ advertising and network performance statistics.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Ericsson woes continue with $1.8B write-down

ZTE preparing to launch 5G-ready device in a year

Ericsson, Qualcomm join first C-V2X trial in Japan
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association