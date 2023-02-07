 Ericsson highlights 5G market revenue growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson highlights 5G market revenue growth

07 FEB 2023
5G

Ericsson asserted 5G services had helped leading operators address revenue stagnation, with fixed wireless access and eMBB use cases encouraging subscriber uptake, in turn fuelling earnings gains.

In a special Mobility Report, the vendor stated its predictions 5G subscriptions would break 1 billion by end-2022 had proved accurate, with some 230 networks now live.

Ericsson’s analysis covers the top 20 markets with 5G penetration rates of above 15 per cent, which it stated account for around 85 per cent of global next-generation network subscriptions.

It noted there remains plenty of room for growth in these markets, because “about 80 per cent of consumers have yet to move to 5G subscriptions”.

Ericsson identified eMBB as “the main early use case” for 5G, due to the technology extending geographic coverage and opening the door to “differentiated offerings”.

But it also tipped FWA as an opportunity, “particularly in regions with unserved or underserved broadband markets”. The vendor predicted connections will top “300 million within six years”.

Ericsson also highlighted cloud gaming and the industrial sector as potential revenue generators, citing “significant value for enteprises, with private 5G networks and wireless wide area networks”.

Fredrik Jejdling, EVP and head of Networks at Ericsson, stated “while 5G is still at a relatively early phase, it it growing fast with proven early use cases and a clear path to medium- and long-term” services.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

SK Telecom books gains

Mavenir takes open RAN to Paradise

Orange, Ericsson steel themselves for 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association