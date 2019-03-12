 Ericsson exec steps in as adviser to CEO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson exec steps in as adviser to CEO

12 MAR 2019

Ericsson announced Rafiah Ibrahim (pictured) will leave her position as SVP and head of market area Middle East and Africa later this year, taking on a role as adviser to CEO Borje Ekholm instead.

Ibrahim, who has held her current position since April 2017, will assume her new role on 31 August.

Ekholm said Ibrahim “successfully led the merger of two important markets, Middle East and Africa, increasing customer value and securing scale and efficiency as well as implementing a robust operational structure” and has built strong customer relationships in the region “not least visible in the recently announced 5G contracts.”

These include deals with Etisalat, STC and Ooredoo Qatar.

Last month Ericsson said 5G is expected to reach 30 million subscriptions for enhanced mobile broadband in the Middle East and Africa by the end of 2024, representing 2 per cent of total mobile subscriptions.

Meanwhile the vendor had two more announcements to make: it is working with Volvo Construction Equipment and operator Telia on Sweden’s first 5G network for industrial use; and it is set to modernise XL Axiata’s transport network in Indonesia with 5G-ready routers over the next three years, beginning in Q2.

Back

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Comcast plays down FWA threat

AT&T CFO backs enterprise to lead 5G charge

Spark claims a first in 5G cars
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association