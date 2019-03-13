 EE pushes forward with content strategy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EE pushes forward with content strategy

13 MAR 2019

UK operator EE boosted its content play by adding free access to Amazon Prime Video and MTV Play for a set period, and launched a new pass allowing users to stream video from a range of platforms without impacting data allowances.

In a statement, EE said the new content offers on Prime Video and MTV Play include a six-month free subscription and inclusive mobile data, available to new and existing monthly customers.

EE already offers customers access to Apple Music and BT Sport on a similar basis. In total, EE said the offers save customers up to £164 on subscription costs to the four platforms.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division (pictured), added the move was part of the company’s ambition to offers its customers “unrivalled choice”.

Video
The company also announced the launched of its Video Data Pass, for which it will charge a flat fee of £8.99 to offer customers inclusive data access to popular video services Netflix; Prime Video; BT Sport; MTV Play; and TV Player, with more services set to be added in the future.

Commenting on EE’s moves, Paulo Pescatore, technology, media and telco analyst at PP Foresight, believes operators are “very well placed to aggregate content, integrate billing and provide universal search. Whoever achieves this first will have a significant advantage over their rivals”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

US politician proposes big tech break-up

Banco de Mexico plan attracts multinational interest

EE boss plays down initial 5G demand

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association