EE pushes forward with content strategy - Mobile World Live

UK operator EE boosted its content play by adding free access to Amazon Prime Video and MTV Play for a set period, and launched a new pass allowing users to stream video from a range of platforms without impacting data allowances.

In a statement, EE said the new content offers on Prime Video and MTV Play include a six-month free subscription and inclusive mobile data, available to new and existing monthly customers.

EE already offers customers access to Apple Music and BT Sport on a similar basis. In total, EE said the offers save customers up to £164 on subscription costs to the four platforms.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division (pictured), added the move was part of the company’s ambition to offers its customers “unrivalled choice”.

Video

The company also announced the launched of its Video Data Pass, for which it will charge a flat fee of £8.99 to offer customers inclusive data access to popular video services Netflix; Prime Video; BT Sport; MTV Play; and TV Player, with more services set to be added in the future.

Commenting on EE’s moves, Paulo Pescatore, technology, media and telco analyst at PP Foresight, believes operators are “very well placed to aggregate content, integrate billing and provide universal search. Whoever achieves this first will have a significant advantage over their rivals”.