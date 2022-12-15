EE details rural UK 4G connectivity progress

UK operator EE revealed it had built or upgraded more than 500 4G sites across the nation since December 2021 as part of the government’s Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme, with plans to deliver connectivity to 900 more areas by 2024.

In a statement, EE noted it had broadened its 4G coverage to 1,362 rural areas since joining the SRN initiative. The figure include upgrades in the past year to more than 500 sites covering major roads and motorways across the nation.

Philip Jansen, CEO of EE parent BT Group, stated the company is “committed to ensuring that even the most remote areas of the country are connected”, with its devotion to “invest in rural infrastructure” unwavering in the face of economic challenges.

Earlier this week, rival 3 UK announced it was leading the establishment of the first joint site of the SRN initiative in Scotland, which aims to deliver 4G connectivity to residents of the Isle of Mull.

The joint site will run as a shared rural 4G mast and is set to go live in early 2023.