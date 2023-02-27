 EC keeping open mind on network cost debate - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC Barcelona 2023 – News

EC keeping open mind on network cost debate

27 FEB 2023

EU industry chief Thierry Breton (pictured) indicated he is taking an open-minded approach to the big issue of “fair share” and who should fund the rollout of 5G and broadband networks in future.

In reference to a 12-week consultation launched by the European Commission last week, Breton emphasised that although it has been described by many as a battle over fair share between big telco and big tech, “that is not how I see things”.

“Of course, we will need to find a financing model for the huge investment, fairly distributed,” he said. “For me, the real challenge is to make sure that by 2030 our fellow citizens and business on our streets across the EU have access to fast, reliable and data-intense Gigabit connectivity. And for that, we need the connectivity networks of the future.”

Breton also pointed out that, like industry, regulation also has to adapt to the changing times.

“We rely on regulatory frameworks that were conceived on the basis of legacy technologies, relying on copper lines and physical network switches, and on forcing incumbents to abandon their copper networks. But what is at stake today is very different,” he said. “We are not making the most of the potential of our EU single market.”

It is also time, he said, that “we have a serious discussion about the possible existing obstacles to cross-border consolidation of electronic communications providers in the EU as well as the benefits of an integrated radio spectrum market.”

Ending on a positive note, Breton said Europe has excellence in research and innovation, “and we are ready to lead the 6G race”.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 1 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association