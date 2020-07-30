 EC appeals court ruling on Hutchison, O2 UK merger - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC appeals court ruling on Hutchison, O2 UK merger

30 JUL 2020

The European Commission (EC) reportedly intended to challenge a ruling by the General Court of the European Union (EU) which annulled a Commission decision to block a merger between O2 UK and CK Hutchison’s 3 UK.

Reuters reported the Commission planned to appeal to the bloc’s Court of Justice regarding the decision of the General Court which found no harm in a merger between O2 UK and CK Hutchison, reversing an earlier decision by the EC which blocked the tie-up.

A EC representative told the media outlet the General Court had made “a number of errors of law” which raised legal issues including around the role of efficiencies, the standard of proof and the limits of the court’s control.

A final ruling could take several years, Reuters stated.

The General Court’s decision overturned a block on a deal imposed by the EC in 2016  due to concerns over competition, pricing and service quality.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

EC demands urgent action on 5G supply chains

EC probes consumer IoT sector

EC accelerates 5G goals with small cells rules adoption

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association