EC appeals court ruling on Hutchison, O2 UK merger - Mobile World Live

The European Commission (EC) reportedly intended to challenge a ruling by the General Court of the European Union (EU) which annulled a Commission decision to block a merger between O2 UK and CK Hutchison’s 3 UK.

Reuters reported the Commission planned to appeal to the bloc’s Court of Justice regarding the decision of the General Court which found no harm in a merger between O2 UK and CK Hutchison, reversing an earlier decision by the EC which blocked the tie-up.

A EC representative told the media outlet the General Court had made “a number of errors of law” which raised legal issues including around the role of efficiencies, the standard of proof and the limits of the court’s control.

A final ruling could take several years, Reuters stated.

The General Court’s decision overturned a block on a deal imposed by the EC in 2016 due to concerns over competition, pricing and service quality.