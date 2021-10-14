 Du technology chief rejects dumb pipe strategy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMBBF21 - News

Du technology chief rejects dumb pipe strategy

14 OCT 2021

LIVE FROM HUAWEI GLOBAL MBB FORUM 2021, DUBAI: Saleem Alblooshi, CTO at du (pictured), insisted tier-1 operators should not position themselves or be considered as dumb pipe connectivity providers, as he laid out his argument for how the industry should approach going up the value chain.

Alblooshi said the industry’s biggest players had three distinct areas where they provided value for 5G use cases, thus dismissing the idea they only provided connectivity, which should be adopted as a strategy to develop a service model when seeking partnerships.

The first centres on operating as a digital services provider, where du in particular was employing its 5G expertise through an open laboratory, providing services and educating ecosystem partners and developer platforms.

Through this model, du was also able to consult on industry solutions, design and deliver services and develop industry-orientated processes.

Alblooshi highlighted platform service provision as the second area of operator advantage, noting they can use industry cloud and edge computing, inter-cloud connection networks and combine 5G, cloud and its wider network to develop a “one click provisioning platform”.

Thirdly, he argued as a network service provider, du was able to provide traditional high bandwidth services through standalone 5G, in addition to end-to-end network slicing.

Alblooshi added it is time to “put our heads together” and find revenue generators for 5G.

He noted du had reached 90 per cent population coverage with 5G in the UAE, delivering an average speed of 440Mb/s, with 10 per cent of its mobile subscribers now using the network.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Sunrise CTO slams regulations for curbing 5G rollout

GSMA boss hails mobile as steadying hand

Zain seeks 5G contrast through content
MBBF21 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association