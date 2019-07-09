 DMM.com deal brings subs to Rakuten - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

DMM.com deal brings subs to Rakuten

09 JUL 2019

E-commerce giant Rakuten stepped up its preparations to become Japan’s fourth full mobile network operator, inking a JPY2.3 billion ($21.1 million) deal which will bring in customers currently using a rival MVNO and broadband service.

The company will take on businesses operated by e-commerce and web company DMM.com from 1 September, delivering a boost in subscriber numbers a month before Rakuten steps up from its current MVNO service in the country.

In a statement, Rakuten explained the deal covers MVNO DMM mobile and virtual internet service DMM Hikari. The former uses NTT Docomo’s 3G and 4G infrastructure and had around 240,000 subscribers at end-June. The web service runs on fibre operated by NTT Hikari, with about 20,000 users at the same point.

Beyond simply adding to its user base, Rakuten explained it is also working on plans to “maximise synergy with the other services and business[es] in the Rakuten Ecosystem,” including loyalty schemes.

Rakuten is gearing up to deploy a virtualised RAN when it launches its full network in October, with NEC on board to provide 5G equipment for the move.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Rakuten: AI not a 100% security solution

Rakuten Mobile forges 5G deal with NEC

Japan operators earmark $14B for 5G rollouts
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association