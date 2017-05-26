English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

DirecTV Now customer growth stalls – report

26 MAY 2017

Subscriber growth at DirecTV Now apparently stalled in March, capping a tough period for AT&T’s video streaming service after it lost users through February.

Sources told Bloomberg DirecTV Now, which launched at end-November 2016, had signed up 328,000 subscribers by end-January, but is now struggling to retain those users and attract new customers. Some 3,000 users quit the service in February, while growth in March was flat, the news outlet reported.

At a recent investor conference, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said DirecTV Now initially “caught fire” after the launch, adding about 200,000 subscribers in December. However, the growth was “much faster than we were wanting to go… And so, we’ve kind of pulled back.”

AT&T, which acquired DirecTV for $49 billion in July 2015, tried to attract customers by offering the service for an initial price of $35 a month offering over 100 channels for its mobile subscribers. In addition, DirecTV Now streaming doesn’t count against mobile users’ data allowances.

However, the monthly price for 100 channels today stands at $60, with a $35 option offering around 60. Other potential reasons for the slowdown in subscriber growth is a lack of key channels including CBS and local broadcasts in many cities. DirecTV Now also faces competition from rivals including YouTube and Hulu.

While cord-cutting is on the rise, with 732,000 leaving traditional pay TV subsciptions in Q1 2017, not all of them sign up for online services. In the same quarter, services including Sling TV and DirecTV attracted 477,000 sign-ups, according to MoffettNathanson.

In January it was reported DirecTV Now customers were complaining about not being able to get refunds, with some even filing complaints with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The demand for refunds was high as DirecTV Now struggled with performance issues and technical glitches.

Customers took to user forums and social media to voice concerns about issues such as freezing and buffering, app crashes and being automatically logged out.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

AT&T completes US LTE-M launch, eyes Mexico

AT&T eyes large slice of the smart city pie

Verizon outbids AT&T to seal $3.1B Straight Path deal

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association