AT&T still tackling teething troubles with DirecTV Now

17 JAN 2017
ss-att-att

DirecTV Now customers are complaining about not being able to get refunds, with some even filing complaints with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), TechCrunch reported, as AT&T’s new offering continues to be plagued with issues.

Several consumers said they cannot get a refund after being dissatisfied with DirecTV’s performance despite a “cancel anytime” option. They found the only way to get help was through a chat feature which is reportedly hard to find, and were then told refunds are not offered.

One user who tried to cancel a seven-day free trial was told they missed the cancellation deadline by an hour.

The demand for refunds is high as DirecTV Now struggles with performance issues including technical glitches that cause crashes.

Customers are taking to user forums and social media to voice concerns about issues such as freezing and buffering, app crashes and being automatically logged out.

According to TechCrunch, the problems “could spell doom for the otherwise promising offering,” if AT&T is unable to quickly address them.

An AT&T spokesperson did not answer questions regarding the refund process, but told TechCrunch: “While we understand we still have work to do, overall feedback has been very positive,” adding: “we encourage customer to keep the app updated.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

