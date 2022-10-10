Cohere advances Massive MIMO ambitions

INTERVIEW: Network technology company Cohere Technologies outlined a goal of launching a Massive MIMO-based universal spectrum multiplier in 2023, as it looks to disrupt the beamforming sector.

During the recent MWC Las Vegas 2022, CMO Ronny Haraldsvik (pictured) explained the company’s Delay Doppler channel detection method was an offshoot of the Orthogonal Time Frequency Space waveform frequency product it developed for 5G.

The product examines time and frequency measurements to create a spatial map of the channels between mobile users and towers, which Cohere Technologies pitched as offering for more predictable modelling than traditional beamforming.

Haraldsvik stated Cohere Technologies almost doubled, or in some cases tripled spectrum across 4G and 5G using existing antennas and infrastructure.

“We discovered that we had something unique there, given the fact that spectrum costs hundreds of billions of dollars.”

The set-up can run as a generic app on the RAN intelligent controller platform in open RAN, or from the cloud for traditional deployments.

Haraldsvik also noted Cohere Technologies’ shift from a hardware infrastructure waveform business to a software company was gaining traction among operators.

The company targets generating revenue by late 2023 or early 2024, though Haraldsvik explained it is fully funded until then.

“Right now, we’re at the show me stage.”

“Operators are approaching us because they’re now seeing that we’re much further along and we have something that is very disruptive.”

Click here for more.