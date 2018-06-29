English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

China Tower gets IPO go-ahead

29 JUN 2018

China Tower picked up a green light for a $10 billion listing in Hong Kong, which would trump that of high-profile smartphone maker Xiaomi, reports said.

While the size of Xiaomi’s listing is not so far clear, Bloomberg today (29 June) put a figure of $4.7 billion on the IPO, at the lower end of an expected range. China Tower is now expected to begin marketing ahead of its IPO, with the possibility it could begin taking orders on the day Xiaomi begins trading: 9 July.

Reuters reported China Tower’s timings will depend on how the Xiaomi IPO is received, with it being a barometer for large listings in the tech sector.

China Tower is the world’s biggest telecom tower infrastructure company, operating more than 1.87 million sites. Formed with assets of the country’s operators, China Mobile will remain its largest shareholder after the listing. China Unicom and China Telecom are also significant shareholders.

In addition to its telecom sector customers, China Tower said it works with companies in the environmental protection; broadcasting; satellite positioning; energy; maritime and agriculture segments.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

China Mobile, Huawei focus on user experience

China Unicom aims to balance 5G performance, cost

HK operators say 5G demands lower spectrum prices
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association