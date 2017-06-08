English
HomeAsiaNews

China Telecom COO resigns after 14 months

08 JUN 2017

China Telecom, the country’s third largest operator, announced COO Yang Xiaowei (pictured), who held the position for just over a year, resigned effective immediately.

Yang, a member of the board, was appointed president and COO in April 2016, the same time the company’s chairman and CEO Yang Jie took the helm.

In a statement, the operator said Yang Xiaowei had: “no disagreement with the board and did not have any matters in relation to his resignation that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders”.

Yang Jie said in April the operator is facing increasingly intensive market competition, but had “a solid performance in its overall Q1 results, with steady enhancement in operating revenue and net profit”.

China’s three mobile operators said in early March they will end domestic consumer roaming fees by October as part of a push by the government to cut consumer costs.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

