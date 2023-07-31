Cellnex CFO heads for exit

Cellnex announced its CFO Jose Manuel Aisa will step down on 31 October, ending a nine-year stint at the tower company.

Aisa’s exit adds to a recent shake-up at the top following the departure of long-time CEO Tobias Martinez, who was replaced by former Telecom Italia boss Marco Patuano in June.

In a stock market statement, Cellnex pointed to Aisa’s valuable contributions during his tenure after joining the company at the end of 2014 as CFO and M&A director, playing a vital role during its IPO in 2015.

Aisa was responsible for heading five divisions covering: tax and corporate development; investor relations; finance; strategic planning and management control.

The CFO joined Cellnex from telecoms infrastructure player Abertis Group, where he had an 11-year stint as an M&A analyst and later director of strategic planning and corporate development.

Aisa also sits as a non-executive member of different boards of directors, including Spanish satellite company Hispasat and Abertis-owned airport operator TBI Group.

Cellnex stated it will communicate Aisa’s successor in due course.