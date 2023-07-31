 Cellnex CFO heads for exit - Mobile World Live
Home

Cellnex CFO heads for exit

31 JUL 2023

Cellnex announced its CFO Jose Manuel Aisa will step down on 31 October, ending a nine-year stint at the tower company.

Aisa’s exit adds to a recent shake-up at the top following the departure of long-time CEO Tobias Martinez, who was replaced by former Telecom Italia boss Marco Patuano in June.

In a stock market statement, Cellnex pointed to Aisa’s valuable contributions during his tenure after joining the company at the end of 2014 as CFO and M&A director, playing a vital role during its IPO in 2015.

Aisa was responsible for heading five divisions covering: tax and corporate development; investor relations; finance; strategic planning and management control.

The CFO joined Cellnex from telecoms infrastructure player Abertis Group, where he had an 11-year stint as an M&A analyst and later director of strategic planning and corporate development.

Aisa also sits as a non-executive member of different boards of directors, including Spanish satellite company Hispasat and Abertis-owned airport operator TBI Group.

Cellnex stated it will communicate Aisa’s successor in due course.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...



Tags

