Home

Former Telecom Italia boss heads for Cellnex

28 APR 2023

Cellnex named former Telecom Italia boss Marco Patuano as its new CEO, replacing the outgoing Tobias Martinez from 4 June, along with appointing two new board members.

Patuano will officially take the role after Cellnex’s shareholder meeting on 1 June. News of his appointment comes around three months after the company announced Martinez had tendered his resignation, bringing an eight-year reign to an end.

The former Telecom Italia executive is no stranger to Cellnex, having held the role of chairman for two years from 2018, adding to his vast experience in the telecoms sector.

Patuano served as CEO of Telecom Italia from 2011 to 2016, as well as CCO and CFO of the operator.

Current Cellnex chair Anne Bouverot said Patuano is an experienced and respected leader “with a deep understanding of the dynamics of the telecommunications sector and the European tower market”.

Bouverot also said Martinez and Patuano will work together in the coming weeks to ensure a seamless transition, focusing on the delivery of strategic priorities announced in November 2022.

Cellnex also moved to expand its board from 11 members to 13, with the addition of Oscar Fanjul and Dominique D’Hinnin.

Fanjul has experience across a range of sectors including finance. He also served as part of the competitiveness advisory group at the European Commission.

D’Hinnin is currently chair of satellite company Eutelsat.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

