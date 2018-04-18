CBRS Alliance unveils LTE coexistence specs

The CBRS Alliance released new baseline LTE coexistence and network specifications in a bid to speed commercialisation of the 3.5GHz band in the US.

Its coexistence specification aligns with guidelines set out by the Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum), guaranteeing compatibility among devices on the band and adherence to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requirements. Other technical elements of coexistence, including phase synchronisation, TD configurations, general authorised access channelling, and spectrum access system and device protocol extensions, are also laid out in the document.

Coexistence will be key for the 3.5GHz band, also known as the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), as it has been earmarked as a shared frequency in the US.

Al Jette, chair of the Technical Working Group for the CBRS Alliance, said in a statement the coexistence specification “ensures LTE systems in adjacent channels within the band can operate without the need for guard bands, making use of the spectrum much more efficient”.

The CBRS Alliance also came out with network guidelines defining how to deploy different types of LTE networks at 3.5GHz using 3GPP-standardised technology. These include specifics on the use cases, architecture and LTE protocol configuration necessary to support CBRS deployments.

CBRS Alliance president Dave Wright said the specifications provide a “critical foundation” for industry players looking to move ahead with CBRS deployments.

The FCC is currently reviewing its rules for the 3.5GHz band, but operators aren’t holding back. Verizon revealed earlier this month it’s pushing toward CBRS deployments later this year. Several others are conducting trials in the band, including AT&T, T-Mobile US, Comcast and Charter Communications.