English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

CBRS Alliance unveils LTE coexistence specs

18 APR 2018

The CBRS Alliance released new baseline LTE coexistence and network specifications in a bid to speed commercialisation of the 3.5GHz band in the US.

Its coexistence specification aligns with guidelines set out by the Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum), guaranteeing compatibility among devices on the band and adherence to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requirements. Other technical elements of coexistence, including phase synchronisation, TD configurations, general authorised access channelling, and spectrum access system and device protocol extensions, are also laid out in the document.

Coexistence will be key for the 3.5GHz band, also known as the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), as it has been earmarked as a shared frequency in the US.

Al Jette, chair of the Technical Working Group for the CBRS Alliance, said in a statement the coexistence specification “ensures LTE systems in adjacent channels within the band can operate without the need for guard bands, making use of the spectrum much more efficient”.

The CBRS Alliance also came out with network guidelines defining how to deploy different types of LTE networks at 3.5GHz using 3GPP-standardised technology. These include specifics on the use cases, architecture and LTE protocol configuration necessary to support CBRS deployments.

CBRS Alliance president Dave Wright said the specifications provide a “critical foundation” for industry players looking to move ahead with CBRS deployments.

The FCC is currently reviewing its rules for the 3.5GHz band, but operators aren’t holding back. Verizon revealed earlier this month it’s pushing toward CBRS deployments later this year. Several others are conducting trials in the band, including AT&T, T-Mobile US, Comcast and Charter Communications.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

CommScope, Ericsson prove CBRS compatibility

AT&T warns 3.5GHz regime will raise costs

Verizon expects CBRS deployments in 2018

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association