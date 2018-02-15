English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Comcast gears up for 3.5GHz field trials

15 FEB 2018

US cable operator Comcast revealed plans to launch pre-commercial field trials in the 3.5GHz band next month, covering both fixed and mobile applications.

In a partially redacted filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Comcast requested permission to test three different types of prototype radio transmitters operating between 3650MHz and 3700MHz, including rooftop-mounted base stations located at current and former cell sites. Trials will take place in a portion of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Using three kinds of mobile test devices and commercially available handsets – including an “LG V30 or equivalent” and a Mi-Fi device – the operator said it will evaluate propagation characteristics, data throughput performance, inter-cell interference and functionality with a shared spectrum management structure known as the Spectrum Access System (SAS).

Since the 3.5GHz band is designated as the shared Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), the SAS was adopted to coordinate access across incumbent, priority licensed and general licensed users.

Comcast said the goal of the tests is to better understand the “full potential” of CBRS technology. The company did not directly say whether the 3.5GHz band might be used to supplement coverage for its fledgling MVNO wireless service, Xfinity Mobile.

Licensing uncertainty
The operator’s decision to push ahead with testing at 3.5GHz comes despite regulatory uncertainty around the future of licensing parameters in the band. In October 2017, the FCC opened a proceeding to revisit the rules for priority access licences, proposing longer licence terms and larger coverage areas, among other changes.

However, the review has not deterred operators. Shortly after 3GPP’s approval of 5G non-standalone specifications in December 2017, all four tier-1 US mobile operators announced interoperability testing in the 3.5GHz and 28GHz bands. In January, cable operator Charter also revealed it is testing fixed-wireless 5G at 3.5GHz.

In a recent interview with Mobile World Live, Nokia North America CTO Mike Murphy confirmed CBRS tests are underway at nearly all tier-1 and tier-2 wireless operators and cable providers, and revealed at least one US broadband provider is preparing to launch 5G on 3.5GHz spectrum.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Nokia CTO confirms 3.5GHz 5G launches on the way

Comcast planning Xfinity Mobile bundle

Comcast pitches iPhone at Xfinity

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association