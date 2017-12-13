English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT, rivals, grilled over lack of network investment

13 DEC 2017

Top executives from the UK’s telecommunications sector were hauled in for a crunch meeting with regulators to explain a lack of industry investment in fibre, Financial Times reported.

Representatives from Openreach, BT, TalkTalk, Virgin Media, Vodafone UK, O2 UK and several smaller companies attended the meeting alongside UK culture secretary Karen Bradley and Ofcom CEO Sharon White.

The agenda reportedly centred on the slow rollout of “full fibre” which is only available in 3 per cent of homes in the country. This puts the UK well behind other major European nations.

Along with 5G, Ofcom identified full fibre as a key technology to ensure the UK does not fall further behind leading digital economies around the world.

However, both the regulator and government representatives have repeatedly voiced concerns on the pace of the country’s fibre rollout, leading to the launch of a government review into future mobile and fixed networks in late November.

Falling behind
In early December, White made a statement warning the UK would struggle to keep pace with rival countries without investment in next generation networks – both fixed and mobile.

“We cannot afford to stand still,” she said: “History tells us that, soon, superfast broadband will not be enough. Technological developments – from robotics and automation, to cybersecurity and connected devices, to those we cannot even conceive of today – will all demand faster, more secure, more reliable networks.”

“The UK is already playing catch-up and without more investment, we risk falling even further behind.”

The intense scrutiny from regulators and the government cranks up pressure on Openreach – the company charged with rolling out a wholesale fibre network – and other operators to increase the pace of deployment.

In October the head of Vodafone UK Nick Jeffrey said it was “lamentable” fibre penetration rates were so low and also criticised an ongoing delay in auctioning 5G spectrum.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Interview: BT’s Howard Watson

BT, Nokia prepare 5G demo in UK city Bristol

UK government facing £300M mobile refund

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association