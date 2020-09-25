BT emphasises importance of digital skills - Mobile World Live

CONNECTED BRITAIN 2020: BT highlighted the increasing need to bridge digital and social divides in the UK in light of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, calling for big businesses and charities to step up efforts in both areas.

In a panel discussion, director of digital impact Kerensa Jennings noted the lockdown had shown the importance of connectivity for supporting different members of society.

She highlighted more than half of the people in the UK aged 75 years-old and over had never used the internet, meaning they were unable to connect with family and friends, or access welfare and health services.

“It’s really important that we step up” to ensure “all the community foundations across the UK are able to help those most in need”.

As a positive element of the lockdown, she pointed to statistics showing more than 35 per cent of people in the UK have built new digital skills during the period.

Jennings noted BT was working on different programmes to support disadvantaged parts of the community, small businesses and students in connecting and using new skills in the digital era.