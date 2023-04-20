 BT aims to wipe away greenwash with new tool - Mobile World Live
Home

BT aims to wipe away greenwash with new tool

20 APR 2023

BT Group unveiled a service it claimed can help customers evolve operations to achieve net zero carbon emissions, as sustainability increasingly becomes a key consideration across organisations.

The tool combines BT’s digital carbon measurement tools, network design services, and its reuse and recycling schemes to deliver a sustainable-focused revamp for customers.

BT stated the tool helps customers “wipe away the greenwash”.

Through the managed service, BT claimed it can help provide a full range of network refresh, redesign or transformation plans across customers’ local area or operational technology infrastructure.

It will also deploy its recently launched Digital Carbon Calculator, developed in partnership with major IT vendors, to assess operations for their potential carbon footprint.

BT explained the calculator shows designers details of each network device’s power consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, providing information needed to balance performance, energy consumption, emissions and costs.

It can couple this with its Carbon Network Dashboard, providing customers with real-time data, reporting on device energy performance.

The new service also helps with e-waste, enabling customers to reuse and recycle poorly-performing equipment.

Sarwar Khan, head of digital sustainability business at BT, said with networks and digital assets spanning multiple sites globally, CIOs face a unique challenge when attempting to deliver and measure sustainability improvements.

“Our new proposition combines cutting-edge digital carbon measurement tools, expert network design services and a sustainable route for upgrading infrastructure,” he added.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

