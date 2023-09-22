 Broadcom to appeal Korea antitrust ruling - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Broadcom to appeal Korea antitrust ruling

22 SEP 2023

US-based chipmaker Broadcom vowed to appeal a ruling by South Korea’s competition watchdog to impose a penally of KRW19.1 billion ($14.4 million) for abusing its dominant market position in the country, expressing disappointment with the decision.

In a statement sent to Mobile World Live, the chipmaker insisted it would appeal the Korea Fair Trade Commission (FTC) ruling to the Seoul High Court, arguing for decades it worked closely with domestic customers in “a fair and lawful manner and has made significant contributions to the innovation and success of the Korean economy, and some of its largest technology organisations”.

The company noted it coordinated with FTC staff to reach “a mutually beneficial outcome that is fair and reasonable for all parties involved”. However, as a result of “the unprecedented intervention of some third parties”, the joint recommendation of Broadcom and FTC staff was not adopted by the commission, it added.

The FTC found Broadcom used unfair tactics to force Samsung to sign a long-term supply agreement.

In June, the FTC rejected a Broadcom proposal to remedy its business practices through a KRW20 billion voluntary correction scheme, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association