Brazil consults ISPs over Oi mobile unit sale - Mobile World Live

Home

Brazil consults ISPs over Oi mobile unit sale

14 JUN 2021

Brazilian telecoms watchdog Anatel was tipped to initiate discussions with domestic ISPs to address their concerns over the planned sale of Oi’s mobile assets to Telefonica, Telecom Italia and Claro.

BNamericas reported Anatel director Emmanoel Campelo stated ISPs had requested a meeting to discuss concerns about potential market concentration resulting from the sale.

Campelo reportedly acknowledged the worries as valid, adding excessive concentration in the market would be a problematic precedent in the country.

Telefonica, Telecom Italia and Claro won a deal to take over Oi’s mobile unit for a total of BRL16.5 billion ($3.2 billion) in December 2020.

The move is reportedly being examined by the country’s competition regulator, Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

BNamericas said the Brazilian operator was optimistic about gaining all approvals and completing the sale by early 2022.

Oi aims to divest its mobile operations after filing for bankruptcy protection in June 2016 as it failed to deal with its debt burden.

