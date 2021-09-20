 US operators address digital divide
Home

AT&T, Verizon target digital inclusion

20 SEP 2021

US operators AT&T and Verizon expanded programmes to address digital equity, as children commence a new school year and the government offers internet access subsidies through its Emergency Broadband Benefit.

AT&T plans to open learning facilities for students in eight US cities as part of a $2 billion Connected Learning programme launched earlier this year.

With support from Dell Technologies and the Public Library Association, AT&T’s centres will offer low-income students and families free internet access.

Non-profit Digitunity will provide free devices to students who need them, an AT&T representative told Mobile World Live.

Verizon detailed expansion of an initiative designed to bridge the digital divide by providing access to wireless broadband and voice service to underserved communities. The operator partners with state agencies and non-profits to reach eligible participants in a further 11 states plus Washington DC.

The operators participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB), which covers $50 of qualifying subscribers’ monthly bills. The agency reported 5.1 million EBB participants as of 1 September, with 68 per cent choosing mobile broadband for internet access.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

