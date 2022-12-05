 AT&T to pay $6.3M over SEC lawsuit - Mobile World Live
Home

AT&T to pay $6.3M over SEC lawsuit

05 DEC 2022

Various outlets reported AT&T agreed to pay the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) $6.3 million to settle accusations of misconduct by a trio of investor relations executives, drawing a line under a matter dating to 2016.

Reuters stated a court filing on the settlement was issued on 3 December, in which the SEC stated executives Christopher Womack, Kent Evans and Michael Black had each agreed to pay a $25,000 fine without admitting or denying wrongdoings associated with violations of fair disclosure to Wall Street analysts.

In an emailed statement sent to the news outlet, AT&T claimed it is “committed to following all applicable laws”. The operator clarified while it was glad to reach a settlement, it “neither admitted nor denied” liability in the matter.

The agreement came a matter of months after a court rejected a move by AT&T to dismiss the case, after finding evidence relating to the release of smartphone sales data.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

