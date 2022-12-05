AT&T to pay $6.3M over SEC lawsuit

Various outlets reported AT&T agreed to pay the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) $6.3 million to settle accusations of misconduct by a trio of investor relations executives, drawing a line under a matter dating to 2016.

Reuters stated a court filing on the settlement was issued on 3 December, in which the SEC stated executives Christopher Womack, Kent Evans and Michael Black had each agreed to pay a $25,000 fine without admitting or denying wrongdoings associated with violations of fair disclosure to Wall Street analysts.

In an emailed statement sent to the news outlet, AT&T claimed it is “committed to following all applicable laws”. The operator clarified while it was glad to reach a settlement, it “neither admitted nor denied” liability in the matter.

The agreement came a matter of months after a court rejected a move by AT&T to dismiss the case, after finding evidence relating to the release of smartphone sales data.