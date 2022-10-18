 AT&T taps regional SA 5G cores for edge networks - Mobile World Live
Home

AT&T taps regional SA 5G cores for edge networks

18 OCT 2022

US operator AT&T revealed it employed regional standalone (SA) 5G cores to commence deployment of edge networks, enabling it to offer low-latency services.

CTO Jeremy Legg stated in a blog AT&T had deployed ten so-called edge zones so far and aimed to add two more by the year-end.

He noted the networks would deliver “capabilities that simply aren’t possible with 4G”.

AT&T commenced work on edge networks in 2021, when it previewed a network in conjunction with Microsoft Azure.

Legg explained AT&T will explore different options on how to make the edge zones accessible to developers, either through stores operated by hyperscale companies or SDKs.

Alongside its SA 5G network, AT&T is employing local public cloud and private data centre resources, and software-defined network elements in its edge zones. It situated the capabilities in data centres close to facilities with connections to nearby cloud providers including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and AWS.

A representative told Mobile World Live Equinix is providing the cross-connect capabilities.

Legg noted the edge zones enable AT&T to offer customised managed services.

“It’s an exciting time for us. We’re at the dawn of a new age of killer apps almost everywhere you look.”

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

