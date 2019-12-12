 AT&T refocuses cost-reduction targets - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T refocuses cost-reduction targets

12 DEC 2019

AT&T COO John Stankey (pictured) detailed a plan to expand a cost-cutting campaign, highlighting a shift in focus from network operations to staffing and corporate expenses.

At an investor conference, Stankey noted the operator had reduced annual network operation costs by between 6 per cent and 8 per cent each year over the past five. In 2020, it aims to shed a further 4 per cent (roughly $1.5 billion) from its expenditure by streamlining other areas of its business.

It will intially focus on slashing staffing costs, with Stankey targeting moves early in 2020. He stated nothing is “off the table” in a review which will also cover benefits, management structure, distribution strategies, call centre operations and its fixed line products.

The move comes as AT&T faces pressure from activist investor Elliott Management to reduce costs and divest non-core assets.

In a statement, AT&T noted it will continue to drop non-core assets in 2020 to help pay down debt, with sales potentially including its regional sports networks, property and towers.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US operators eye fresh revenue from network slicing

AT&T extends 5G to the masses

AT&T blasts T-Mobile 5G ESN pledge

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association