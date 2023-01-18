 AT&T, Northrop Grumman trial 5G military capabilities - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T, Northrop Grumman trial 5G military capabilities

18 JAN 2023

AT&T continued to press the military benefits of mobile technology, after its 5G network was employed by US defence contractor Northrop Grumman and Fujitsu in a trial of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

The demonstration integrated radios with Northrop Grumman’s tactical data links, AT&T’s private 5G network and Fujitsu’s open RAN platform to transmit ISR data and video as part of plan to develop digital battle networks.

In a statement, Lance Spencer, client EVP for defence and public sector at AT&T, argued the trial highlighted the potential benefits “commercially available 5G” held for the US Department of Defence.

Ben Davies, VP and GM of networked information solutions division for Northrop Grumman, highlighted the “high speeds, low latency and cybersecurity protections of private 5G networks”, along with the flexibility of commercial next-generation infrastructure.

Spencer separately told Mobile World Live AT&T is running a “carefully planned series of experiments” to prove the capabilities of 5G for defence purposes.

AT&T teamed with Northrop Grumman in April 2022 to develop a 5G-based digital battle network to coordinate connectivity and information across all branches of the nation’s military.

The US government commenced research into how 5G and AR technologies could be used to deliver medical care to military personnel in 2021, while in 2022, AT&T secured a contract to deliver VPN services to the Army National Guard.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

AT&T sees Gigapower fibre JV expanding horizon

AT&T ups its game with new Nvidia promo

AT&T looks to cash-in on smart wallets in vehicles

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association